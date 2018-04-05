Karnataka election: Aimed at women empowerment, state to have 450 Sakhi booths

With an aim of empowering women, the Election Commission of India will set up Sakhi or Pink polling booths for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2018. The elections will be held on May 12 while counting would take place on May 15.

The Sakhi polling booths will have only female staff including presiding, polling officers, micro observers and security personnel. The Election Commission has said that there would be at least 450 such booths across the state.

A team of the ECI which is undertaking a three day tour has released videos to create voter awareness. The Pink booths are also part of these videos. The EC has roped in ace cricketer, Rahul Dravid as the ambassador for the upcoming elections.

The EC is also making arrangements for the disabled to ensure that they have a smooth voting process. Each booth will be equipped with a wheel chair, magnifying glasses and personnel to ensure that differently abled persons are give first priority to vote.

An EC statement read that in those polling where there are no permanent ramps, temporary ones would be created.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

