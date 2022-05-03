YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India's coal production touches 661.54 lakh ton in April

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 03: During the month of April, 2022 India's total coal production stood at 661.54 lakh tons. While Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiaries produced 534.7 lakh ton coal, production by Singareni Colleries Company Ltd (SCCL) stood at 53.23 lakh ton and production from captive mines touched 73.61 lakh ton during last month.

    Indias coal production touches 661.54 lakh ton in April

    As per the provisional statistic of the Ministry of Coal, while the total offtake of the coal sector was 708.68 lakh ton during the month, the power sector offtake touched the figure of 617.2 lakh ton in April. At the same time, offtake to the power sector from Coal India alone stood at 497.39 lakh ton.

    Coal India has achieved the highest production of 534.7 lakh ton during April this year indicating 6.02 percent growth. The previous highest ever production was recorded during April, 2019 having attained a production of 450.29 Lakh Ton. Similarly, coal offtake touched the figure of 570.55 Lakh ton in April. The previous highest offtake of coal was recorded in April, 2021 with 540.12 lakh ton.

    The total coal production during the financial year 2021-22 was 7770.23 lakh Ton (provisional) compared to 7160 lakh ton during 2020-21, recording a growth of 8.55 per cent. Coal India Ltd (CIL) production had gone up by 4.43 per cent from 5960.24 lakh ton in 2020-21 to 6220.64 lakh ton during the fiscal 2021-22.

    Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) with an increase of 28.55 per cent growth produced 650.02 lakh ton during 2021-22 compared to 500.58 lakh ton the previous year. Coal production of captive mines has gone up to 890.57 lakh ton and during 2020-21 the same was only 690.18 lakh ton.

    Total coal dispatch during 2021-22 touched the figure of 8180.04 lakh ton against the figure of 6900.71 lakh ton the previous year, an increase of 18.43 per cent. During the period, CIL dispatched 6610.85 lakh ton coal against 2020-21 figure of 5730.80 lakh ton.

    Comments

    More COAL News  

    Read more about:

    coal

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 15:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X