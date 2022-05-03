India's coal production touches 661.54 lakh ton in April

Health

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 03: During the month of April, 2022 India's total coal production stood at 661.54 lakh tons. While Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiaries produced 534.7 lakh ton coal, production by Singareni Colleries Company Ltd (SCCL) stood at 53.23 lakh ton and production from captive mines touched 73.61 lakh ton during last month.

As per the provisional statistic of the Ministry of Coal, while the total offtake of the coal sector was 708.68 lakh ton during the month, the power sector offtake touched the figure of 617.2 lakh ton in April. At the same time, offtake to the power sector from Coal India alone stood at 497.39 lakh ton.

Coal India has achieved the highest production of 534.7 lakh ton during April this year indicating 6.02 percent growth. The previous highest ever production was recorded during April, 2019 having attained a production of 450.29 Lakh Ton. Similarly, coal offtake touched the figure of 570.55 Lakh ton in April. The previous highest offtake of coal was recorded in April, 2021 with 540.12 lakh ton.

The total coal production during the financial year 2021-22 was 7770.23 lakh Ton (provisional) compared to 7160 lakh ton during 2020-21, recording a growth of 8.55 per cent. Coal India Ltd (CIL) production had gone up by 4.43 per cent from 5960.24 lakh ton in 2020-21 to 6220.64 lakh ton during the fiscal 2021-22.

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) with an increase of 28.55 per cent growth produced 650.02 lakh ton during 2021-22 compared to 500.58 lakh ton the previous year. Coal production of captive mines has gone up to 890.57 lakh ton and during 2020-21 the same was only 690.18 lakh ton.

Total coal dispatch during 2021-22 touched the figure of 8180.04 lakh ton against the figure of 6900.71 lakh ton the previous year, an increase of 18.43 per cent. During the period, CIL dispatched 6610.85 lakh ton coal against 2020-21 figure of 5730.80 lakh ton.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 15:25 [IST]