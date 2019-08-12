Heavy rains likely in coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Odisha

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 12: After incessant rains pounded the southern states over the last few days, taking a combined toll of 91, there was a let up in the downpour in Kerala, while the situation remained grim in Karnataka.

The toll in the monsoon fury in Kerala mounted to 60 with over 2.27 lakh people being sheltered in relief camps across the state.

India Meteorological Department has issued orange alerts indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod for August 12.

In Karnataka, the toll rose to 31 with four more people dying in rain related incidents. A total of 3.14 lakh people have been evacuated, of whom 2.18 lakh are staying in 924 relief camps. However, in the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected along the coast while scattered light rains might occur over South Karnataka and at a few places over North.

South Western Railway Mysuru Divison has cancelled the train due to heavy downpour and consequent water flowing on the tracks at several locations between Kumsi and Talguppa Railway stations in Shivamogga - Talguppa section of Mysuru Division.

The Monsoon rains have been monstrous during the last few days in Gujarat. According to skymet weather, no significant activity is expected over the state of Gujarat during the next few days. However, due to the availablity of enough moisture along with rising temperatures, chances of occasional light rains cannot be ruled out.

While in national capital, Delhi rains are all to revive once again. According to Skymet Weather, a rainy week lies ahead, with rains peaking around August 14 and 15. Weather in Delhi has remained absolutely dry during the last 24 hours. With this there has been rise in the maximum temperatures as well.

Light to moderate rains have occurred at scattered places over the state of Odisha during the last 24 hours. Generally, the weather was running warm and humid along with cloudy sky conditions. Now, however, this is set to change as heavy rains are ahead for the state.