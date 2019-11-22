  • search
    Japanese student found dead at IIT-Guwahati hostel room

    Guwahati, Nov 22: A student from Japan was found dead at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) hostel on Thursday.

    The Japanese national, identified as Kota Onoda (22), was a student of Gifu University in Japan and was in India for an internship.

    The body of the student was found found dead inside room number 142 of Lohit hostel of the institute around 3:30 pm.

    Acting on the tip off the information, the police team reached the spot and the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

    According to PTI, IIT-G authorities have informed the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs about the incident so that Onoda's family can be intimated.

    Kota Onoda was studying Master's in IIT Guwahati under a student exchange programme for an internship in the Bio-Sciences and Bio-Engineering department of the institute for one semester. His internship was scheduled to end on November 30.

    Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 15:07 [IST]
