Assam doc seeks faith healers' help to ensure zero deaths due to snake bites

India is now bold and decisive: Assam CM on PFI ban

Assam: Boat capsizes in Brahmaputra, senior official among several missing

India vs South Africa T20 cricket streaming details: Where to watch 2nd match in your country live online?

Guwahati

oi-Prakash KL

Guwahati, Oct 02: India will take on South Africa in the second T20 match on Sunday. The match is played at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati.

In the series opener, India defeated the visitors quite convincingly by eight wickets with 20 balls to spare in the low-scoring clash.

Although tickets have been sold out, the overcast sky has left the fans and organisers worried. The last T20 match between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

As far as the teams are concerned, both teams are fully charged for the battle. While will be using the opportunity to find a possible replacement for its star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is diagnosed with a stress fracture, the Proteas want the top order to fire with all cylinders.

Where to Watch India vs South Africa 1st T20 Match in your country?

The match will be aired on Star Network in different languages and will be streamed live on HotStar in India,

The first T20 match between India and South Africa will be telecast on SuperSports TV Network in South Africa

Cricket lovers in the UK can catch the action on Sky Sports and Flow Sports App will stream live in the Caribbean islands,

The entire India vs South Africa series will be available on Willow TV in the United States and ATN Cricket Plus in Canada.

Fox Cricket will stream the cricket match in Australia, Sky Sport in New Zealand, Ten Sports in Pakistan and Gazi TV in Bangladesh.

Team for Today

India's probable 11: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa's probable 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell/Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje/Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 17:35 [IST]