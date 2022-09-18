Assam Police recruitment result out: Direct link

Guwahati

oi-Prakash KL

Guwahati, Sep 18: The results of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of the Assam Government for 5,200 posts of SI (UB), SI (AB), Constable (AB and UB) were announced on Sunday.

The process for 5,262 posts has been completed and 5,200 posts (Male - 4493 and Female - 707) have been filled up, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

The selected candidates for the various posts have been asked to come to Veterinary Ground, Khanapara by 9 am on 22 September to receive an intimation of appointment and orientation thereof, DGP Assam tweeted.

A total of 7,07,328 candidates had applied for the posts.

"Out of 5,200 newly selected candidates, 278 candidates for SI (AB) and 2442 candidates for Constable (AB) will be recruited in five Assam Commando Battalions," the Assam DGP said.

The DGP further stated that the recruitment process for ranks in Assam Police were announced in May 2022 and the appointment letters for these selected candidates were distributed on May 14 this year by the Assam Chief Minister.

How to Check Results Online?

Netizens can log into https://slprbassam.in website to check their results.