Assam HS 12th Result 2022 to be declared on June 27

Guwahati

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 25: The Assam Higher Secondary Results or Class 12 result 2022 on June 27. The Assam HS Result 2022 once declared will be available on the official website.

The date was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He said that the Assam High Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the results on June 27 at 9 am.

"Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

This year around 2 lakh students took the exams which was conducted from April 12. The students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in aggregate and overall to clear the HS class 12 exams successfully.

Candidates will need their roll number, registration number and date of birth to check their results. The Assam HS 12th Result 2022 once declared will be available on ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in.