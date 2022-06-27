Assam HS 12th Result 2022 declared

Guwahati

oi-Deepika S

Guwahati, Jun 27: The Assam Higher Secondary Results or Class 12 result 2022 was declared on Monday. Now, students can check the Assam HS Result 2022 available on the official website.

The pass percentage among the Arts stream is 83.48 per cent, while it is 87.26 per cent and 92.19 per cent in Commerce and Science respectively.

This year around 2 lakh students took the exams which was conducted from April 12.

The students, need to secure a minimum of 30 percent marks in aggregate and overall to clear the HS class 12 exams successfully.

Candidates will need their roll number, registration number and date of birth to check their results. The Assam HS 12th Result 2022 once declared will be available on ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in.

How to check

Visit Assam HS result 2022 website, resultsassam.nic.in 2022

2022 Click on the link 'Assam HS Result 2022'

Fill in your Roll number.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

The AHSEC Assam result 2022 HS will be displayed

Download and keep a copy for future reference

Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 9:30 [IST]