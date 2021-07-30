Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 declared: Websites to check

Guwahati

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Guwahati, July 30: The Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

This year 4 lakh students registered themselves for the Class 10 board exams in the state. The exams that were scheduled to be conducted in April was postponed then cancelled due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The board then released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result was prepared. The board followed the 40:40:20 formula to prepare the results. The results are available on sebaonline.org.

Assam Board HSLC Result 2021: Websites to check:

Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 12:18 [IST]