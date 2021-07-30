YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Guwahati Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 declared: Websites to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Guwahati, July 30: The Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 declared: Websites to check

    This year 4 lakh students registered themselves for the Class 10 board exams in the state. The exams that were scheduled to be conducted in April was postponed then cancelled due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

    The board then released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result was prepared. The board followed the 40:40:20 formula to prepare the results. The results are available on sebaonline.org.

    Assam Board HSLC Result 2021: Websites to check:

    More guwahati News  

    Read more about:

    assam

    Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 12:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X