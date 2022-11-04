YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Guwahati Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    APSC CCE Marks 2022 released, Check Combined Competitive Exam 2020 score here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Guwahati, Nov 04: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Marks for Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates can download APSC CCE Marks 2022 from the official website.

    APSC CCE Marks 2022 released, Check Combined Competitive Exam 2020 score here

    Candidates can access APSC CCE Mains/Interview Marks by providing login credentials including Roll Number/Date of Birth and Mobile number to the link available on the home page.

    <strong>KCET Result: How to check your marks online</strong>?KCET Result: How to check your marks online?

    How to Download APSC CCE Mains Marks 2022:

    • Visit the Official website apsc.nic.in
    • On the Home Page, Candidates can view on Latest Updates.
    • Click on Click on 'MARKS SECURED BY THE CANDIDATES WHO APPEARED IN THE COMBINED COMPETITIVE (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2O2O AND IN THE INTERVIEW NOTIFICATION CLICK HERE TOVIEW MARKS available on the homepage.
    • Enter the Roll No, DOB and Mobile Number.
    • Click on Submit Button and Your Mains Marks will be downloading.

    Comments

    More guwahati News  

    Read more about:

    examination

    Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 16:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X