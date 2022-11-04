APSC CCE Marks 2022 released, Check Combined Competitive Exam 2020 score here

Assam Direct Recruitment: SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results out; How to check

Guwahati

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Guwahati, Nov 04: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Marks for Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates can download APSC CCE Marks 2022 from the official website.

Candidates can access APSC CCE Mains/Interview Marks by providing login credentials including Roll Number/Date of Birth and Mobile number to the link available on the home page.

How to Download APSC CCE Mains Marks 2022:

Visit the Official website apsc.nic.in

On the Home Page, Candidates can view on Latest Updates.

Click on Click on 'MARKS SECURED BY THE CANDIDATES WHO APPEARED IN THE COMBINED COMPETITIVE (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2O2O AND IN THE INTERVIEW NOTIFICATION CLICK HERE TOVIEW MARKS available on the homepage.

Enter the Roll No, DOB and Mobile Number.

Click on Submit Button and Your Mains Marks will be downloading.

Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 16:06 [IST]