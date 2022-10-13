Mob attacks mosque in Gurugram, beats up people offering namaz

Gurugram: Man booked for raping 52-year-old woman for over an year

Gurugram, Oct 13: The Gurugram Police has booked at least a dozen people for allegedly assaulting people who were praying inside a mosque and threatening to expel them from the village.

The incident occured on Wednesday evening in the Bhora Kalan area in Gurugram but no arrests were reported till Thursday evening.

According to a complaint filed by Subedar Najar Mohammad, Bhora Kalan village has only four houses of Muslim families.

He said that the ruckus began Wednesday morning, when a mob comprising about 200 people reportedly led by Rajesh Chauhan alias Babu, Anil Bhadoria, and Sanjay Vyas surrounded the mosque and entered the prayer hall where they threatened the namazis with expulsion from the village.

"In the night again, when we were praying inside the prayer hall in the mosque, the mob came and assaulted the namazis and even locked the prayer hall. They also threatened to kill us," the Subedar said in his complaint, according to police.

By the time police reached, the accused had fled.

Police have recovered a mobile phone from the spot which may belong to someone part of the attacking mob, officials said.

Following Mohammad's complaint, an FIR was registered against Rajesh Chauhan, Anil Bhadoria, Sanjay Vyas and several others under sections of IPC related to rioting, trying to cause religious strife, and unlawful assembly at Bilaspur Police Station.

Police have registered a case under IPC Sections 295-A (deliberately outraging religious beliefs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting by carrying weapons).

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 21:02 [IST]