    Man rapes woman, threatens to post video on social media

    Faridabad, Sep 26: A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman after befriending her, police said on Monday.

    The accused had also made her objectionable video and threatened to put it on social media, they said, adding that the man was nabbed from Gurugram's Wazirpur area.

    The accused is a resident of Faridabad and works in a private company. He befriended the woman who lives in his neighbourhood and raped her. An FIR was registered some days back at the women police station at the NIT area here, police said.

    "We have arrested the accused from Gurugram. He was produced in a city court that sent him to judicial custody," said Sube Singh, spokesperson of the Faridabad Police.

    Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 17:10 [IST]
    X