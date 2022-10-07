YouTube
    Gurugram: Man booked for raping 52-year-old woman for over an year

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Gurugram, Oct 07: The police here have booked a man for allegedly raping a 52-year-old woman repeatedly for more than a year, officials said on Thursday.

    According to the complaint filed by the woman, the accused used to work for her husband as a driver and also help in household chores, they said.

    On December 10, 2019, when she was alone at home, the driver entered her room and molested her, the complainant alleged.

    When she resisted, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her husband and raped her, she added. After that day, the accused allegedly raped her repeatedly for more than a year and threatened to kill her husband when she tried to stop him, the police said, quoting the complainant.

    "I remained silent for long, but now I finally decided to approach the police," the woman said in her complaint.

    An FIR was registered in this connection against the driver under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the women police station in Sector 51 on Wednesday, police officials said.

    A senior police officer said they were verifying the facts, and action would be taken as per the law.

    Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 10:55 [IST]
