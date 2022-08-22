Gurugram: 11-year-old student dies in school under suspicious circumstances

Open namaz in Gurgaon blocked: Protester say they are making volley ball court

oi-PTI

Gurugram, Aug 22: An 11-year-old student died under suspicious circumstances in her school here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at the private school in sector 64 around 8.40 am when the girl, a class four student, fell unconscious while walking towards her classroom, they said.

The school staff took her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a school staff member said the girl appeared to be normal and took part in the morning prayer, but fell unconscious while going to her classroom.

Murder caught on CCTV: 25-year-old hotel management student stabbed to death in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

The girl resides with her family at a high-rise society in sector 65, police said.

Station House Officer of sector 65 police station Deepak Kumar said the cause behind the student's death has not been ascertained yet.

We don't have any medical records of the student and are waiting for the post-mortem report, he said.

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 16:20 [IST]