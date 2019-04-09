  • search
    Gurgaon: Man held for killing wife over 'fidelity'

    By PTI
    Gurgaon, Apr 09: A man was held for allegedly killing his wife by crushing her face with stones multiple times over suspicion of her fidelity in Nathupur area, police said Monday.

    The incident occurred Sunday when the accused, Dharmendra, who is a resident of Chattarpur in South Delhi, killed his wife, they said.

    Local police team recovered the woman's body, later identified as Kajol, from Aravalli mountain adjoining to Nathupur village Monday, police said.

    Gurgaon: 3 labourers trapped inside pit, rescued

    "During investigation, Dharmendra was arrested with the help of technical surveillance from his hideout in Aaya Nagar area of Delhi," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

    "Dharmendra disclosed that as per the plan he asked Kajol to visit his brother Satish in Nathupur. He instead took her to Aravalli mountain where he indulged in a fight over the issue of suspecting her character. He later killed her after attacking her with stones multiple times," Bokan added.

    The woman, a native of Assam, got married to Dharmendra three months ago.

    PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 10:31 [IST]
