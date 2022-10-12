Auto driver gets 5 years jail for snatching passenger's mobile phone

Gurugram: Man booked for raping 52-year-old woman for over an year

pti-Deepika S

Gurugram, Oct 12: A local court in Gurugram on Wednesday sentenced an auto driver to five years in jail for snatching the mobile phone of a passenger in May this year. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, Kailash Yadav.

District and Sessions court judge SP Singh said, iIf the convict fails to pay it, he will have to undergo imprisonment of another six months, the judge said in his order given on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident happened on May 12 near Rosewood City Society in Sector 49.

The victim, iwho explained her ordeal in a complaint said that she was about to turn towards home after paying the fare to the auto driver when he snatched the mobile phone from her hand and ran away.

An FIR was registered at Sector 50 police station and the accused auto driver was arersted on May 14.

Kailash Yadav hails from Madhepura in Bihar. The snatched mobile phone was also recovered following his interrogation.

The owner of the auto and two policemen who were the witness, testified against the accused in the court.