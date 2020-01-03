  • search
    16-year-old girl abducted, gangraped in Aravalli mountain range on New Year Eve

    Gurgaon, Jan 03: A 16-year-old girl, who had gone to the Aravalli mountain range with her friend on a joyride on New Year Eve, was abducted by two persons and gang-raped near Kasan village in Manesar town, a police official said on Thursday.

    The girl and her friend had climbed a mountain near the village, a popular "picnic spot" for visitors, to celebrate the New Year when the incident happened.

    16-year-old girl abducted, gangraped in Aravalli mountain range on New Year Eve
    Representational Image

    The couple were taking a selfie when the accused - Shravan Kumar (34) and Nitesh Mishra (30) - reached there and started misbehaving with the girl. They overpowered the boy when he opposed them, the police official said. Mishra dragged the teenage boy away while Kumar threatened the girl and raped her.

    Charge sheet filed in connection with death of 23-yr-old Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze

    Later, Kumar also raped the girl, the official said. The teenagers shouted for help when they saw other people, who nabbed the accused and called police. The accused were produced before an court which sent them to judicial custody.

    The victims alleged that the accused made videos of the sexual assault and threatened to upload the clips on social media.

    Police, however, did not find any such video on their mobile phones. "Their mobile phones have been sent for forensic examination to retrieve deleted items," the police official said.

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 8:35 [IST]
