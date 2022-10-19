Ghaziabad: Woman gang-raped by 5 men, 4 arrested

Suspected case of monkeypox patient in Delhi turns out to be negative

Ghaziabad, Oct 19: A 40-year-old Delhi woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five men in Ghaziabad. The police have arrested four of the five accused in the matter.

The incident come to light when Nandgram, Uttar Pradesh police received information that a woman was found lying near Ashram Road.

Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said, "On 18 Oct, Nandgram (UP) Police received info that a woman is lying near Ashram Road. Police took her to hospital. She's a resident of Delhi & had come to her brother's residence in Nandgram," ANI quoted him as saying.

After her brother dropped her off, 5 people -who were known to her- took her away & gang-raped her. FIR registered. 4 people nabbed. It is being said that they have a property dispute & the matter is sub-judice. We're taking all necessary action: Nipun Agarwal, SP City(Ghaziabad) pic.twitter.com/mKmpArCEWf — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

The SP also said that the incident happened when her brother dropped her off, and then five people, who were known to her, took her away and gang-raped her.

Second accused identified as Imran arrested in Lucknow rape case

He added that the incident might be in connection with a property dispute between the parties involved.

Meanwhile, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, wrote on Twitter that the woman had a rod inserted in her private parts. She added that the rod was still inside her when she was found on the road and said that a notice was issued to the Ghaziabad police.

दिल्ली की लड़की ग़ाज़ियाबाद से रात में वापिस आ रही थी जब उसे ज़बरन गाड़ी में उठा ले गए। 5 लोगों ने 2 दिन बलात्कार किया & उसके गुप्तांगों में रॉड घुसाई। सड़क किनारे बोरी में मिली तब भी रॉड उसके अंदर थी। अस्पताल में ज़िंदगी के लिए लड़ रही है। SSP ग़ाज़ियाबाद को नोटिस इशू किया है! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 19, 2022

But, the police denied the DCW chief's statements, adding that a tongue cleaner was found in her private part, according to a report in India Today.

The report also said that the accused raped the woman inside their vehicle.

