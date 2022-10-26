YouTube
    Caught on camera: Ghaziabad man beaten to death over car parking dispute

    Ghaziabad, Oct 26: In a horrific incident, a Ghaziabad man was allegedly beaten to death with stones and bricks over a parking dispute.

    The deceased has been identified as Arun (35), a resident of Delhi. He was the son of a retired Delhi Police Sub Inspector.

    Representational Image

    " A clash broke out between 2 groups in front of Hobs Kitchen at Loni Road on Oct 25. People from one group hit a person from other group with a brick; he died on way to hospital. 5 teams working on case; accused will be sent to jail after probe," said Additional SP City GK Singh.

    The incident occurred when the deceased got involved in a verbal spat with someone over parking outside a restaurant near Tila mod. The fight turned ugly when the accused allegedly picked up a brick and rained multiple blows at Arun.

    The shocking incident that was caught on camera by a passerby has now gone viral. It shows the accused hitting the final blow on Arun's head while he was lying unconscious on the road.

    In the video, the person found lying unconscious on the road succumbed to severe injuries while receiving treatment in a private hospital in Ghaziabad.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 15:33 [IST]
