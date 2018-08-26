  • search

Woman & son were having a kitchen ball till they discovered this

Written By:
    She loves to dance and she is enjoying doing it in this video, holding a kitchen object in her hand. The only thing is that she is not aware that she is in the video.

    Also Read | Pet dogs think owner's push-up a playtime invite; they jump on to him

    The woman's husband plays a mischief here, secretly filming her moves from the back while pretending that he is taking a selfie video. Their son also gives his mom company with a long cleaning brush. The kitchen orchestra to Karma Chameleon hit was going in full swing before the woman catches her husband with his secret act and feels embarrassed.

    Woman & son were having a kitchen ball till they discovered this

    A cute family video. And we must compliment the wife for her moves. She is a good dancer no doubt and is passionate about it.

    Liked the video? Look for more of them on our site and share.

    Credit: Thebuicon; Published on Rumble

    video woman dance family fun

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 11:01 [IST]
