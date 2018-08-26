Woman & son were having a kitchen ball till they discovered this

She loves to dance and she is enjoying doing it in this video, holding a kitchen object in her hand. The only thing is that she is not aware that she is in the video.

The woman's husband plays a mischief here, secretly filming her moves from the back while pretending that he is taking a selfie video. Their son also gives his mom company with a long cleaning brush. The kitchen orchestra to Karma Chameleon hit was going in full swing before the woman catches her husband with his secret act and feels embarrassed.

A cute family video. And we must compliment the wife for her moves. She is a good dancer no doubt and is passionate about it.

Credit: Thebuicon; Published on Rumble