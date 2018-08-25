  • search

Pet dogs think owner’s push-up a playtime invite; they jump on to him

    Is it a good idea to exercise in the presence of pets? Well, this video suggests it might not be.

    The owner of these German Shorthaired Pointers is trying to do some push-ups but they think he is inviting them to play with him and they start engaging in play with him. The crowd turns thicker soon, forcing the owner to give up his work for the day.
    A hilarious video indeed.

    Credit: BranstonandTwiglet; Published on Rumble

    video dog pet family fun

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 9:41 [IST]
