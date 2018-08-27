Did you remain serious even after watching this?

When seen first, the weightlifter in the video leaves us scared. The man tries to lift pounds of weights with his hands, giving an impression that he is one of best in the business.

But seconds later, it is seen that the man is more into fun and frolicking as he does weird chicken dance to music instead of actually lifting up those weights and do a workout. His body makes us believe that he really takes bodybuilding as his passion but the moment in this video says he is not taking it seriously.

Time for a strict instructor? Or was it a light moment for a stern taskmaster?

Credit: Gino57350; Published on Rumble