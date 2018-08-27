  • search

Did you remain serious even after watching this?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    When seen first, the weightlifter in the video leaves us scared. The man tries to lift pounds of weights with his hands, giving an impression that he is one of best in the business.

    Also Read | You have to see this car to believe it...Absolutely bizarre

    But seconds later, it is seen that the man is more into fun and frolicking as he does weird chicken dance to music instead of actually lifting up those weights and do a workout. His body makes us believe that he really takes bodybuilding as his passion but the moment in this video says he is not taking it seriously.

    Did you remain serious even after watching this?

    Time for a strict instructor? Or was it a light moment for a stern taskmaster?

    Liked the video? There are more to explore on our site.

    Credit: Gino57350; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video gym exercise fun weightlifting

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 10:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue