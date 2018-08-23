This dog can move again; watch the energy & excitement it has; even its friends are happy

It is always a divine feeling when you get your ability back. And this holds true not just for human beings but also for animals. See the video above to believe it.

A veteran Golden Retriever, who has neurological problems, regained his mobility when its owner gave it a brand new wheelchair. And boy! See the cute pet's energised movement with his new toy. Even his companions are excited and giving him an energised company.

A very loveable video indeed. Liked it? There are more such videos on our site to explore.

Credit: hommekid; Published on Rumble