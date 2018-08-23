  • search

This dog can move again; watch the energy & excitement it has; even its friends are happy

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    It is always a divine feeling when you get your ability back. And this holds true not just for human beings but also for animals. See the video above to believe it.

    Also Read | This man is flying on his motorcycle; never try this

    A veteran Golden Retriever, who has neurological problems, regained his mobility when its owner gave it a brand new wheelchair. And boy! See the cute pet's energised movement with his new toy. Even his companions are excited and giving him an energised company.

    This dog can move again; watch the energy & excitement it has; even its friends are happy

    A very loveable video indeed. Liked it? There are more such videos on our site to explore.

    Credit: hommekid; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video dog pet family

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 23, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue