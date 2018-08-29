  • search

Is there something invisible that is pulling these 2 sleeping passengers to each other?

    Here are two passengers on a train, a man and a woman, both of whom are taking a deep nap while sitting side by side. And when one sees their tilting act from a distance, it gives an impression that they have something invisible tying them together.

    This hilarious video has been filmed in the subway in New York, USA. Demitrio Albano saw the two fellow commuters dozing off and almost colliding into each other.

    May be a collision could only wake them up and the other passengers would see an end to this hilarious episode.

    Credit: By David Aspinall, Caters_News; Published on Rumble

