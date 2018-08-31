This puppy is upset when ordered to leave the bath tub

Pets can be a menace at times. Despite all their cuteness, they sometimes create the biggest problem for their owners. In fact, they make them really pissed off. But they can also be some of the best trained creatures at the same time.

In the video above, one sees one such pet - a puppy - who is not eager to leave the bath tub even after being told by his owner several times. He throws a tantrum every time he is told to evacuate the tub which he eventually does, showing how good a trained pet he also is.

The owner praises the puppy as "good boy" when he leaves the tub. May be he was planning to take a nap or bath there with all the comforts in the world.

Credit: calltop; Published on Rumble