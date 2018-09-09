  • search

See it to believe it! This animal using a skateboard in style

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kerala: Nun found dead in a well
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The video above is one of the most stunning ones I have seen. A pig is seen skateboarding on a street in Beijing, China, on July 12! Quite a scene, isn't it?

    Also Read | Biker suddenly finds highway ahead filled with these unexpected objects!

    It is reported that the pet pig learned the trick from its owner Ms Chen who herself is a skateboard lover and taught the animal the basics of the game.

    See it to believe it! This animal using a skateboard in style

    There are animals that are known to grasp trainings fast and this pig is one of them without any doubt. The way it accelerates its board by using a paw at the instruction of its owner is just awesome.

    Also Read | The man found something under frozen pool ice...OMG! What's this!

    Liked the video? Comment in the section below. There are more on our site to look for.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video pig animal funny

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 15:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue