See it to believe it! This animal using a skateboard in style

The video above is one of the most stunning ones I have seen. A pig is seen skateboarding on a street in Beijing, China, on July 12! Quite a scene, isn't it?

It is reported that the pet pig learned the trick from its owner Ms Chen who herself is a skateboard lover and taught the animal the basics of the game.

There are animals that are known to grasp trainings fast and this pig is one of them without any doubt. The way it accelerates its board by using a paw at the instruction of its owner is just awesome.

Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble