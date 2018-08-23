  • search

This dog feels very upset when told to give up chicken and eat only vegetables

    Austerity drive when it comes to food is something non-vegetarians hate. "No chicken in kitchen" is something atrocious for them to hear.

    But that is not only for human beings and this video here tells that even a dog can be equally upset to hear about diet control!

    Sirius, a Great Dane, is feeling provoked when he hears his masters advising him to cut down on his chicken diet and try green beans instead. Sirius is also angry when he is told that he will not have dinner but only breakfast from now on. The big dog is very displeased to hear that and he woofs and barks at his masters.

    Don't ever dare to agitate a foodie, even if he is not a human.

    Credit: Blondeboater1; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 17:48 [IST]
