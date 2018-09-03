Who dared to put a camera in my home? Bird looks not pleased and pecks away at it

She has just returned home and is surprised to see an 'intruder' someone has planted there. Not a good idea to violate her privacy.

The osprey, a bird of prey and also considered endangered, returns to her nest made quite high up and sees a camera being installed there. Suspecting trouble, the bird then flies and lands on the camera and one can hear in the video the sound of it pecking away at the back of the machine with its strong beaks. She is about to lay eggs after a long winter migration and is not liking the idea to be filmed.

Take it away!

Credit: WildCreatures; Published on Rumble