This six-year-old has done something unique and he deserves an applause for it

He is just six but age is no bar for Malaki Coowar, believed to be the youngest person ever to climb Britain's three highest mountains. The little mountaineer, who dreams to play football for Tottenham and England, scaled Ben Navis in August while he climbed Snowden and Scafell Pike last year.

According to a report in Northamptonshire Telegraph, Malaki now aims to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, while his ultimate goal is to go to the top of Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world.

Malaki has been accompanied by his father to each peak he has made. And he proudly recalls how his son made it to the Three Peaks despite the challenges. The little mountaineer just went on even though he was tired and it was a great feeling when he reached the pinnacle.

Credit: By James Somper; Caters_News; Published on Rumble