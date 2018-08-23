  • search

This man is flying on his motorcycle; never try this

    Stunt with motorcycles is not uncommon but in the video above, a man has undertaken all the risk to ride one. The way he cruises on a major road with his body hanging in balance on his two-wheeler, it will give a scare to anybody noticing the video. But the rider is least concerned. He just goes on zooming past cars, leaving every watcher stunned.

    The video has been taken in Bangkok in Thailand on June 7.

    This man is flying on his motorcycle

    Credit: ViralPress; Published on Rumble

    video motorcycle stunt thailand bangkok

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 10:40 [IST]
