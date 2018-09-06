This man did not expect what he would see in his house backyard!

This is something most unbelievable to have happened in the life of 69-year-old Dick Frey. The man shot a footage around two weeks ago from his house in Bonita Springs, Florida, USA, and it shows a nine-foot long bull shark swimming in the channel just behind his building.

What a chilling scene to have from your bedroom!

The elderly man spotted something moving in the water when he just thought of going to have his first coffee. Soon, the picture was clear for him. It was a giant shark wandering around. Bull sharks are known to be one of the most aggressive and unpredictable shark species.

The man, though terrified by what he saw, shot it all on his camera for this is something he is likely to experience once in his lifetime.

Credit: BarcroftAnimals; Published on Rumble