He who made this miniature marvel is not just an engineer but an artist too

    Engineers are creators but this man from Vietnam is a real artist. He has created a perfect miniature of a Bott XR-1 motorcycle, something a Lilliput will love to ride.

    The piece of excellence - both engineering and art - doesn't only has an accelerator bit also a brake light, which shows the remarkable skill its creator has.

    Bott XR-1 is a sport bike manufactured by a Spanish engineering company called Bottpower following a request from former bike racer and car racer Eric De Doncker. The latter wanted a motorcycle that would include a modern design having the colours of his racing cars - black and orange.

    That is about the big machine. But the man who made this miniature, hat's off to him!

    Credit: LongDucati; Published on Rumble

