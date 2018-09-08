This is an extremely emotional moment in the life of this 4-year-old girl

This video about a little girl Millie Bea Hughes with cerebral palsy taking her first steps alone while going to school on the first day is quite a touching one. She is being cheered by her family members - including her twin brother.

Millie, 4, told her mother Natalie that she wanted to walk into school on her own. A truly determined spirit she is and this will help her to go a long way in life.

A lovely video worth sharing. Please comment in the section below if you liked it. Also there are more such stuff on our site to explore.

Credit: Caters_News; Published on Rumble