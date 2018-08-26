  • search

This girl is mesmerising all with her dance but she isn’t touching the floor

Written By:
    Children are passionate about dance is a fact not unknown but this girl Aaliyah is indeed a champion of the art.

    Also Read | Woman & son were having a kitchen ball till they discovered this

    In this video, the little girl in a pink skirt and hoverboard has put the dance floor - a basketball court - on fire. The girl's dance moves are just not cute but her master skill in doing it all over a hoverboard makes it even more pleasant for the eyes. And the stretch she does towards the end by jumping out of ger hoverboard is just wow!

    The audience, which includes members from her family, is just bowled over by her performance.

    Liked the inspiring video? Please comment below and share.

    Credit: Aaliyahmyjoy; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 12:44 [IST]
