This girl is mesmerising all with her dance but she isn’t touching the floor

Children are passionate about dance is a fact not unknown but this girl Aaliyah is indeed a champion of the art.

In this video, the little girl in a pink skirt and hoverboard has put the dance floor - a basketball court - on fire. The girl's dance moves are just not cute but her master skill in doing it all over a hoverboard makes it even more pleasant for the eyes. And the stretch she does towards the end by jumping out of ger hoverboard is just wow!

The audience, which includes members from her family, is just bowled over by her performance.

Credit: Aaliyahmyjoy; Published on Rumble