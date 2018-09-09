Can you run with high heels on? Well, these people can race wearing them

In this unique event caught on a video from the coastal Spanish city of Benidorm, revellers perform relay-like race wearing high heels. The men are seen sprinting wearing the heels to gather their costumes once at a time and run back to the starting line to start again.

While the start is okay for all the participants, some of them soon find it difficult as the race intensifies, especially to pick the dresses and run. The winner is seen being congratulated by the announcer of the race at the end.

The festival went on from September 6 to 9 and up to 15,000 revellers were expected to participate.

Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble