  • search

Father and son race in their respective cars but this race is unique; see why

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Here is a father-son duo that has a remarkable similarity: Their cars. The father has a red Mustang and the little son, too, has a similar looking car proportionate to his size. The two drive their respective machines and go to car shows to attract a distinct attention.

    Also Read | No burglar will ever dare to enter this 21-year-old woman's London house

    The video has been taken by the mother of the little son who says: "... they take them to car shows together and enjoy lots of quality time together. In this video he let our son put quite a few car lengths on him in this roll race. Both my husband and son are very into mustangs and I love seeing the positive parenting that he brings to my boys. My husband is in the military so he tries to make every moment special with his boys."

    Father and son race in their respective cars but this race is unique; see why

    We also agree to that. These things matter so much for successful parenting.

    Credit: ViralHog; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video car family father son

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue