Father and son race in their respective cars but this race is unique; see why

Here is a father-son duo that has a remarkable similarity: Their cars. The father has a red Mustang and the little son, too, has a similar looking car proportionate to his size. The two drive their respective machines and go to car shows to attract a distinct attention.

The video has been taken by the mother of the little son who says: "... they take them to car shows together and enjoy lots of quality time together. In this video he let our son put quite a few car lengths on him in this roll race. Both my husband and son are very into mustangs and I love seeing the positive parenting that he brings to my boys. My husband is in the military so he tries to make every moment special with his boys."

We also agree to that. These things matter so much for successful parenting.

Credit: ViralHog; Published on Rumble