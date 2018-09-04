  • search

Who is taking whom for the walk here? We are not sure but it looks a cute pair

    Here is an adorable video which shows a family dog taking a kid out for a walk (or is it the other way round?) But whatever it is, this video is one of my favourites.

    Dogs are known to bond well with kids and this clip shows that this puppy here has already taken the kid accompanying him as one of his best buddies. The kid tumbles in between but the dog is fully careful to ensure that the holder of his leash is not dragged or strained.

    The parents of this toddler here also deserve praise for introducing the two with each other and allow them to go for a walk themselves.

    A nice family collection.

    Enjoyed the video? Explore our space for more.

    Credit: Storyful; Published on Rumble

