Tongue twisters are a child’s play for this Chinese woman

    Each of us has some exceptional ability that makes us unique and for the Chinese woman in the video, it is her ability to make her tongue dance.

    The woman is named Xiao Qian and she can move her tongue at impossible angles. This video was taken in Suzhou City in China's Jiangsu Province in June.

    Tongue twisters are a child’s play for this Chinese woman

    Apparently bizarre but the woman's flexible tongue must make her very good at managing tongue twisters.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 11:06 [IST]
