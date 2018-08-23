Tongue twisters are a child’s play for this Chinese woman

Each of us has some exceptional ability that makes us unique and for the Chinese woman in the video, it is her ability to make her tongue dance.

Also Read | Kerala floods: Why this woman refused to evacuate

The woman is named Xiao Qian and she can move her tongue at impossible angles. This video was taken in Suzhou City in China's Jiangsu Province in June.

Apparently bizarre but the woman's flexible tongue must make her very good at managing tongue twisters.

Also Read | Is this Madhya Pradesh priest really an incarnation of a mythological guru?

Liked the video? Explore our site for more of them.

Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble