This little girl suddenly discovers that she is entering Disney World; her reaction is priceless

    A wish to visit Disney World is something we all harbour deep inside our heart. Even the grown-ups have the innocent child in them who loves to enjoy the magical place. And in the video above, the little girl is like all of us.

    The girl's mother decides to surprise her by taking her for a visit to Disney World although she has not clue about what's going to happen. They travel in a service transfer car and then when her mom tells her that they are going to the country's biggest Disney store, which is not incorrect in a way, the four-year-old starts to understand the huge surprise that lied ahead.

    Her reaction full of excitement is priceless. The video is a cute one.

    Credit: Kkoldy; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 16:44 [IST]
