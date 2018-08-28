Hear this 2-year-old raising awareness about heart disease; it will melt your heart

Awareness programmes are generally associated with experts and marketing pundits. The arrangements to make awareness campaigns are often big and noisy.

But here is a video featuring Teyana, a 2-year-old girl who melts all hearts with her cuteness as she spreads awareness about congenital heart defect (CHD).

Born with Microtia, which causes a loss of hearing, little Teyana is parroting an elder to say she is a survivor of CHD and is spreading awareness about it.

We all wish for your well-being Teyana. You are a braveheart.

Credit: Storyful; Published on Rumble