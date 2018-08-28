  • search

Hear this 2-year-old raising awareness about heart disease; it will melt your heart

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Awareness programmes are generally associated with experts and marketing pundits. The arrangements to make awareness campaigns are often big and noisy.

    But here is a video featuring Teyana, a 2-year-old girl who melts all hearts with her cuteness as she spreads awareness about congenital heart defect (CHD).

    Hear this 2-year-old raising awareness about heart disease; it will melt your heart

    Born with Microtia, which causes a loss of hearing, little Teyana is parroting an elder to say she is a survivor of CHD and is spreading awareness about it.

    Also Read | Girl cares for her wig more than the bullies... runs in rain after taking it off; hilarious!

    We all wish for your well-being Teyana. You are a braveheart.

    Liked the video? There are more to explore on our site.

    Credit: Storyful; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video child awareness heart diseases

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 18:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue