Thomas Cook Grand Indian Holiday Sale - Get UpTo Rs. 25,000 Off* On Travel Packages

When long holidays are not often, you have to make most out of what you have and what you have is enough to make a chain of unforgettable memories with Thomas Cook India. If you are not aware, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. offers travel and travel related financial services and now it is celebrating Navratri Festive providing customers The Grand Indian Holiday Sale from 20th to 29th September'17. On this sale, customers can grab unbelievable offers which are entangled with many more offers; go to Thomas Cook India website now or scroll below to find out more.

Popular Offers At Thomas Cook Grand Indian Holiday Sale:

Get Flat Rs. 10,000* off on Andaman, Himachal, Maldives, Sri Lanka & Kerala. OR

Get Flat Rs. 15,000* off on Singapore, Thailand, Mauritius & Bali. OR

Get up to Rs. 25,000* off or Child travels free on select Asian Holidays. Addition to one of these,

Customers will get a 2N/3D domestic holiday from Sterling Holiday on every purchase. Addition to this,

Get 10% Extra Cashback on ICICI Bank Credit card EMI + Non-EMI Transaction

India & Around Holiday Starting Price:

Andamans 5N/6D Holiday Starting at Rs.24,999.

Sri Lanka 3N/4D Holiday Starting at Rs.25,323.

Kerala 5N/6D Holiday Starting at Rs.22,999.

Himachal 6N/7D Holiday Starting at Rs.24,999.

Maldives 3N/4D Holiday Starting at Rs.55,876.

Uttarakhand 5N/6D Holiday Starting at Rs.21,367.

Golden Triangle 5N/6D Holiday Starting at Rs.23,999.

Kashmir 5N/6D Holiday Starting at Rs.24,999.

North East 6N/7D Holiday Starting at Rs.26,999.

Starting Price For International Holidays:

Thailand 4N/5D Holiday Starting at Rs.27,343.

Singapore 4N/5D Holiday Starting at Rs.33,350.

Mauritius 6N/7D Holiday Starting at Rs.54,850.

Bali 6N/7D Holiday Starting at Rs.41,905.

Dubai 4N/5D Holiday Starting at Rs.36,953.

Special Holidays Offers:

Abu Dhabi Holiday Starting at Rs.55,230.

Dubai 4N/5D Holiday Starting at Rs.38,520.

New Zealand 10N/11D Holiday Starting at Rs.1,59,104.

Also, customers have to keep it in mind that the Child Travels Free offer is for any person below 12 years sharing the bed with parents and Cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000 or Child Travels Free will be applicable only on select Asian holiday packages. On the ICICI Bank offer maximum cash back on credit cards is set for Rs. 8,000 and is valid only on one transaction per card for above Rs. 30,000 booking. Sterling Holidays Offer will be given to customer after completion of the tour with Thomascook, where a customer will get a Coupon from Sterling Holidays and this offer is valid for 2 adults and 2 children below 12 years of age. It is also important to know the final price will be subjected to the prevailing rate of exchange on the day of booking. Hurry now and make your booking now.

You need to apply the coupon while availing the different offer. Click here to go to Thomascook and you can click here to get more deals, discounts and free coupons on your traveling needs; go to 'Oneindia Coupons' right now.

