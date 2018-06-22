This TN teacher is ‘precious’ for his students, so they ‘stopped’ his transfer in a unique way

Chennai, June 22: It was an unusual incident as young children of a government school in Tamil Nadu cried, appealed and hugged their teacher to stop him from leaving them after he was transferred to a different school by the authorities.

The unique protest staged by the students of Government High School in Veliagaram, Thiruvallur recently to stop the transfer of their favourite English teacher G Bhagawan yielded result, even though on a temporary basis.

The authorities have postponed his transfer for a few days after witnessing the love and affection for Bhagawan, who is literally a "god" for the youngsters. The emotional appeal by the students moved Bhagawan to tears and the protest of the students made headlines across the state.

"#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Students of Government High School in Veliagaram(Thiruvallur) cry and try to stop their English Teacher G Bhagawan who was leaving after receiving his transfer order. His transfer has now been put on hold for ten days. (20.6.18)," tweeted ANI.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Students of Government High School in Veliagaram(Thiruvallur) cry and try to stop their English Teacher G Bhagawan who was leaving after receiving his transfer order. His transfer has now been put on hold for ten days. (20.6.18) pic.twitter.com/fBJAK8irnc — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

Bhagawan was teaching English for students from class 6 to class 10 and the students simply loved the way he was helping them with their lessons.

"This is my first ever job in a school. I was appointed as a graduate teacher in Government High School, Veliagaram in 2014. Actually, if you look at the teacher-student ratio I was a surplus staff. So they decided to put me in another school that was short staffed and I got transferred to Tiruttani," Bhagawan told The News Minute.

"They were hugging and crying and clutching my foot refusing to let me go. Watching them, I broke down. Then I took them to the hall and consoled them saying that I'll be back in a few days," he added.

The protest by the youngsters was the result of a special bond they shared with Bhagawan who was always "supportive".

"We don't want him to be transferred. He has been one of the most supportive staff members and has been like a brother to many of us," Nithya, a student, told The Times of India.

A final decision regarding 28-year-old Bhagawan's transfer will be taken soon by the education department. Till then, the students are keeping their fingers crossed, so do we.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day