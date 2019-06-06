The first Total Solar Eclipse in two years is coming in July: Will we see it in India

If you were missing out on the spectacle of totality during the last total solar eclipse, which took place in the summer of 2017, the good news is another one is coming within weeks.

A new total Solar Eclipse is once again going to grace the sky on July 2, 2019. The eclipse is expected to last for four minutes and 33 seconds.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon, the Sun and the Earth fall in a linea and the Moon completely blocks the disk of the Sun, turning the bright day as dark as night.

Where to watch total solar eclipse 2019

According to Space.com report, most of the eclipse will be happening over the Pacific, with the partial eclipse starting at 12:55pm EDT (10:25pm Indian Standard Time). The total solar eclipse will first make landfall over Oeno Island, in the South Pacific Ocean, at 10:24am local time. It will reach the coast of Chile by 4:39 local time and then move southeast.

The report further says that the eclipse will barely miss Cordoba and Buenos Aires in Argentina, as well as Montevideo in Uruguay, before heading to the Atlantic Ocean at 5:40pm local time. The length of the eclipse is expected to be nearly double the length of the one that took place in August 2017.

Is it visible in India

Total Solar Eclipse 2019 will not be visible in India as the celestial event will take placeat a time when it is going to be night in India. In case if you happen to miss out this solar eclipse, then the next one is likely to happen in December 2020.