    Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Stunning captures of Chandra Grahan from around the world

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, July 17: Moon will never lose its charm and has always fascinated people from all arenas of life. India witnessed a partial view of the lunar eclipse on Wednesday and some people were disciplined enough to roll out of bed to see it! This was the last lunar eclipse of the year 2019.

    Representational Image

    The partial lunar eclipse began from 1:31 am on July 17. The maximum eclipse occurred at 3 am and the partial eclipse will end at 4:29 am. The phenomenon was also visible from Australia, Africa, South America, Asia and most of Europe.

    Meanwhile, people have taken to Twitter sharing pictures of the celestial occurrence. Photos of the stunning natural phenomenon are pouring in from various countries on social media.

    So this was a golden opportunity for the sky enthusiasts in the country as the eclipse was visible almost throughout the night

    The next total lunar eclipse will not take place until May 26, 2021, though there will be penumbral eclipses before that.

    lunar eclipse

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 4:23 [IST]
