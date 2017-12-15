ONLY WEEKEND: Dine Outs & Travel Offers, Upto 20% Cashback*

It's the sixteenth day of Coupon Ka Tufaan on our platform; which means, more offer and more savings for this weekend! Now make the most out of your online booking for Dining, Spa, Movies, Travel and more at the pan-India online marketplace, Nearbuy. Nearbuy connects customers with the local merchants who are offering huge discounts at about different nearby outlets across 33 cities in India. Now check out the popular offers given below and go to Nearbuy and enjoy the saving on the go!

Exciting Offers To Avail at Nearbuy:

Shopping offers: Now use the code SHOP at Nearbuy and get 5% Cashback up to Rs. 1000.

Now use the code SHOP at Nearbuy and get 5% Cashback up to Rs. 1000. Activity Offer: Use the code FUN20 on activities to get 20% Cashback up to a maximum of Rs. 1000 on a minimum purchase of 2 vouchers.

Use the code FUN20 on activities to get 20% Cashback up to a maximum of Rs. 1000 on a minimum purchase of 2 vouchers. Paytm Offer: Now pay via Paytm wallet on Nearbuy and get 5% Paytm cashback up to Rs. 50 for once.

Now pay via Paytm wallet on Nearbuy and get 5% Paytm cashback up to Rs. 50 for once. Airtel Offer: Now grab flat Rs. 100 cashback on shopping above Rs 1000 at Nearbuy via Airtel Money/Airtel payments Bank.

Now grab flat Rs. 100 cashback on shopping above Rs 1000 at Nearbuy via Airtel Money/Airtel payments Bank. Travel offers: Use the code HOTEL to get credited 20% of the transaction value up to a maximum of Rs. 5,000 right now!

Use the code HOTEL to get credited 20% of the transaction value up to a maximum of Rs. 5,000 right now! Multiple Voucher Offer: Now buy minimum purchase of 4 vouchers and use the code BUY4 to get 20% Cashback of the transaction value!

Now buy minimum purchase of 4 vouchers and use the code BUY4 to get 20% Cashback of the transaction value! Food & Beverages Offers: Now use the code NG46U to grab 18% Cashback up to a maximum of Rs.300. Go to Nearbuy and check out other offers. T&C apply. Click here to unravel a free surprise deal right now!

You Can Save More:

Oneindia Coupons is a remarkable platform where you can save huge on your online spending, Online Buying, Online Ticket Booking experience. With our huge database of offers and deals, you will not only be saving money but also your time. You can also get the coupons on all major websites for absolutely free. Go to Oneindia Coupons and check out the exciting deals to save more cash, right now.

OneIndia News