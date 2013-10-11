Navratri special: Maa Kalratri worshipped on Day 7

As Navratri enters day seven, festivities are in full swing. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to the most fearsome of all avatar -- Kaalratri, as dark as a moonless night.

The name derives from Kaal (time) and Ratri (night). She is even recognised by other name - Shubhankaari.

With four arms and wields a cleaver and a torch in two of them, Kaalratri destroys darkness. She promises to provide and to protect with her remaining two hands. Demonic entities, ghosts, evil spirits all flee from just the chant of her name.

Riding on a donkey, Kaalratri blesses those devotees who do not fear her. Fire and energy are released from her three eyes and from her nostrils.

Kaalratri is worshipped on the seventh day of the Navratri to awaken powers and attain siddhis. Kaalratri, who killed the bloodborn demon Raktabeej, endows her devotees with calm and courage.

On the day of Saptami, the Utsav puja happens. Her devotees must wear blue coloured clothes so that she protects them from all evils.

The mantra for Goddess Kalratri is given below:

Ya devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kalratri Rupenu Sansthitan | Namastaseya Namastaseya Namastaseya Namo Namah ||

Vampadolallsallohaltaknatak Bhushana || Vardhanmudhardhawaja Krishna Kalratribhayankari ||

So, worship Goddess Kalratri on this auspicious seventh day of Navratri and get free from all your fears and weaknesses.