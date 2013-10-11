  • search

Navratri special: Maa Kalratri worshipped on Day 7

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    As Navratri enters day seven, festivities are in full swing. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to the most fearsome of all avatar -- Kaalratri, as dark as a moonless night.

    The name derives from Kaal (time) and Ratri (night). She is even recognised by other name - Shubhankaari.

    Navratri special: Maa Kalratri worshipped on Day 7
    Navratri special: Maa Kalratri worshipped on Day 7

    With four arms and wields a cleaver and a torch in two of them, Kaalratri destroys darkness. She promises to provide and to protect with her remaining two hands. Demonic entities, ghosts, evil spirits all flee from just the chant of her name.

    Riding on a donkey, Kaalratri blesses those devotees who do not fear her. Fire and energy are released from her three eyes and from her nostrils.

    Kaalratri is worshipped on the seventh day of the Navratri to awaken powers and attain siddhis. Kaalratri, who killed the bloodborn demon Raktabeej, endows her devotees with calm and courage.

    On the day of Saptami, the Utsav puja happens. Her devotees must wear blue coloured clothes so that she protects them from all evils.

    The mantra for Goddess Kalratri is given below:

    Ya devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kalratri Rupenu Sansthitan | Namastaseya Namastaseya Namastaseya Namo Namah ||

    Vampadolallsallohaltaknatak Bhushana || Vardhanmudhardhawaja Krishna Kalratribhayankari ||

    So, worship Goddess Kalratri on this auspicious seventh day of Navratri and get free from all your fears and weaknesses.

    Read more about:

    navratri festival hindus indian festivals celebrations spirituality goddess durga temples religion nine forms of durga

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue