List of Upcoming Elections in India

As India is a country consisting of 29 states, elections here are held annually in different states, after any state government completes its five-year tenure.

In 2016, assembly elections were held in these states- Assam (BJP won), Kerala (LDF won), Puducherry (Congress won), Tamil Nadu (AIADMK won) and West Bengal (Trinamool Congress won).

India is all set to witness a back-to-back series of elections in next two years.

In 2017, assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh (BJP won), Uttarakhand (BJP won), Goa (BJP won), Punjab (Congress won), Manipur (Congress won).

Guajarat and Himachal Pradesh will also go for assembly elections in November 2017 and December 2017, respectively.

In 2018, assembly polls will be held in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan and Tripura.

Lok Sabha elections or general elections were held in 2014, when the NDA government came into power and Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the country's prime minister.

Next Lok Sabha elections elections will be held in 2019, for which the NDA, UPA and other parties have already begun preparations.

As the nation is all set to witness a back-to-back series of elections in next two years, OneIndia presents a clear picture of upcoming elections and the dates, to keep their readers updated!

Here is all you need to know on when, where and which elections are scheduled to take place in India. Take a look:

S.No Elections Term Completing on Election Proposed in month No. of Seats
1 PRESIDENT 24.07.2017 Jun-Jul 2017 1
2 VICE PRESIDENT 10.08.2017 Jun-Jul 2017 1
3 LOK SABHA 03.06.2019 Apr-May 2019 543+2

Assembly Elections:
S.No State Term Completing on Election Proposed in month No. of Seats
1 GUJARAT 22.01.2018 Dec- 2017- Jan 2018 182
2 HIMACHAL PRADESH 07.01.2018 Dec- 2017- Jan 2018 68
3 MEGHALAYA 06.03.2018 Feb-Mar - 2018 60
4 NAGALAND 13.03.2018 Feb-Mar- 2018 60
5 TRIPURA 14.03.2018 Feb-Mar - 2018 60
6 KARNATAKA 28.05.2018 April-May 2018 223
7 MIZORAM 15.12.2018 Oct-Nov-2018 40
8 RAJASTHAN 20.01.2019 Dec 2018-Jan2019 200
9 CHHATTISGARH 05.01.2019 Dec 2018-Jan2019 90
10 MADHYA PRADESH 07.01.2019 Dec 2018-Jan2019 230
11 SIKKIM 27.05.2019 Apr-May 2019 32
12 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 01.06.2019 Apr-May 2019 60
13 TELANGANA 08.06.2019 May-Jun 2019 119
14 ODISHA 11.06.2019 May-Jun 2019 147
15 ANDHRA PRADESH 18.06.2019 May-Jun 2019 175
16 HARYANA 02-11-2019 Sep-Oct 2019 90
17 MAHARASHTRA 09-11-2019 Sep-Oct 2019 288
18 JHARKHAND 05.01.2020 Nov-Dec 2019 81
19 NCT DELHI 22.02.2020 Jan-Feb 2020 70
20 JAMMU & KASHMIR* 16.03.2021 Jan-Feb 2021 87
