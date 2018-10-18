KRS dam in Mysuru enthrals everyone with 3D lighting

Apart from the traditional pomp and gaiety associated with Dasara, the grand illumination of roads, heritage buildings, circles and dams has become synonymous with the festive celebration for years.

Sight-seeing during night at the illuminated KRS Dam and Brindavan Gardens is always fascinating. In order to make the trip memorable the authorities have lighted up the area from where thousands of cusecs of Cauvery water is released from the Dam every day.

500 LED bulbs lit the dam

More than 500 LED lights have been used to light up the systematically and symmetrically designed area from where the water is released (South Gate) and the lights flash seven colours - Saffron, White, Green (symbolising the Tricolour), Red, Purple, Yellow and Navy Blue.

A 10-minute video

During the 10-minute 3D mapping programme, a grand history of KRS will be showcased through audio and video projection for the visitors. The authorities hope the projection mapping will surely draw a large number of people to KRS. The special programme is held from 6 pm to 8.30 pm near Cauvery Statue in Brindavan Gardens. Arrangements for display of the spectacle on big LED screens at 10 different locations inside the dam have also been made.