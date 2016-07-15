Know Constituencies of UP Assembly elections 2017: MOHAMMADABAD

Uttar Pradesh will go to Assembly elections early next year. The state has an Assembly comprising 403 seats. In order to form the government, a party or alliance has to win 202 seats.

Samajwadi Party had won 224 seats in the last state elections in 2012 and got decisive majority. OneIndia will take one Assembly constituency a day and have a look at electoral information related to it:

Constituency Name: Mohammadabad



[Comprises KCs 3-Mohammdabad (West), 4-Mohammdabad (Middle) &

Mohammadabad MB of Mohammadabad Tehsil; KC 4- Reotipur, PCs 1-Gadaipur, 2-Karahia, 3-Gangbarar Gahamar, 4- Gahamar (A), 5-Gahamar (B), 6-Gahamar (C), 7-Pathkhaulia, 8- Bara (A), 9-Bara (B), 10-Bhataura Khurd, 11-Har Nathpur & 12- Itava of 5-Gahamar KC of Zamania Tehsil]

Constituency No- 378



District: Ghazipur

About Ghazipur district: Ghazipur is divided into seven assembly constituencies -Jakhanian, Saidpur, Ghazipur, Jangipur, Zahoorabad, Mohammadabad and Zamania. Ghazipur is a part of the Varanasi division and is known for the production of rose water, also called Gulab Jal.

District population: 36,20,268

District literacy: 60.7%

2012 Assembly election result for Mohammadabad

Winner: Sibgatulla Ansari

Winning Party: QED

Votes received: 66,922

Runner Up: Rajesh Rai

Runner up party: SP

Runner up votes: 59,589

Total votes: 2,04,656

Margin: 7,333

Margin %: 3.58

Turnout %: 55.51

Census data for Ghazipur district

Total area: 3,377 square kilometer

Total population: 36,20,268 out of which 18,55,075 are males and 17,65,193 are females.

