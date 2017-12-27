Karnataka elections: Siruguppa Assembly constituency

Siriguppa located in Bellary district is sometimes known as the 'land of paddy,' and is the major exporter of rice in the state. The place was recently declared as city municipal council. This place was known for its prosperity and therefore the meaning of the place is Siri meaning wealth and kuppe meaning plenty.

The land was ruled by many dynasties and the inscriptions of Ashoka can be seen in the 'Nittur village,' of the taluk. The map of Siruguppa is bitter-gourd shaped, with much of the town spread heavily on either side of the Bellary road). Most of the new extension areas are also developed alongside of Bellary road, making the town look longer and narrower. River Tungabhadra runs along the north-west side of the taluk and the agriculture of the region is depended on the river through irrigation.

It boasts of a graduation college for science, more than 3 arts and commerce and around half a dozen pre-university colleges. The town also has up to 20 schools with one of them being an international (offering ICSE curriculum). The educational institutions of Siruguppa have produced many doctors, engineers, artists and other professionals. With one of the largest rice industries, more than 90 rice industries are in Siruguppa.

B M Nagaraja is the current Member of Legislative assembly (MLA) representing the constituency and belongs to Indian National Congress (INC).

